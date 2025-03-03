Connect with us

Obasa, Meranda, Lagos Attorney General In Strategic Meeting With 38 Lawmakers

Published

Ousted Lagos State Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently holding a strategic meeting with Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, Lagos State Attorney General Lawal Mohammed Alade Pedro (SAN), APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, and 38 lawmakers at the assembly garden ahead of the plenary scheduled for later this afternoon.

The purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed to journalists, but it is believed to be linked to last week’s turmoil in the house.

Last week, Obasa stormed the assembly complex and held a plenary session with four lawmakers, despite his impeachment by the majority of the house, which led to the emergence of Meranda as the new Speaker.

Meranda, may step down following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed personnel to the assembly complex to ensure tight security and prevent any disruption by miscreants or thugs.

Related

Big Story

Lagos Assembly: Miranda Steps Down, Obasa Returns As Speaker

Mudashiru Obasa, Monday, returned as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following Mojisola Meranda’s resignation from the position. Obasa who was earlier...

9 hours ago

News

Police Withdraw Escorts Assigned To Lagos Speaker, Meranda – Aide

In a surprising development, all police escorts assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as well...

5 days ago

Big Story

Lagos Assembly: Meranda May Step Down As Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Princess Mojisola Meranda, may step down, paving the way for either Mr. David Setonji or...

February 24, 2025

News

Lagos: Obasa Sues Meranda, Lawmakers To Court

Former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has sued the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly....

February 16, 2025

