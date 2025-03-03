Obasa, Meranda, Lagos Attorney General In Strategic Meeting With 38 Lawmakers

Ousted Lagos State Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently holding a strategic meeting with Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, Lagos State Attorney General Lawal Mohammed Alade Pedro (SAN), APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, and 38 lawmakers at the assembly garden ahead of the plenary scheduled for later this afternoon.

The purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed to journalists, but it is believed to be linked to last week’s turmoil in the house.

Last week, Obasa stormed the assembly complex and held a plenary session with four lawmakers, despite his impeachment by the majority of the house, which led to the emergence of Meranda as the new Speaker.

Meranda, may step down following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed personnel to the assembly complex to ensure tight security and prevent any disruption by miscreants or thugs.

