Lagos Launches Electronic Registration, Payment For 2025 UBE By CAS

Lagos State Government has launched an electronic-registration for year 2025 Universal Basic Education by Continuous Assessment Scores, UBE by CAS, and Placement Test from Monday, January 27 to Friday, April, 2025.

The State, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, explained that the measure was part of the efforts at providing quality education in the State.

The Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, who announced this in a statement, notified parents/guardians, head teachers, proprietors and proprietress of primary six pupils transiting into junior secondary schools, JSS, for appropriate action.

The statement also contained approval of Yoruba Language as one of the subjects for testing the knowledge and thinking ability of pupils sitting for the Placement Test by CAS in the State.

Orunsolu, noted that only primary six pupils in public and approved private primary schools in the State are eligible to participate in the UBE by CAS and Placement Test, noting that registration is free for public primary schools, while pupils of approved private primary schools are expected to pay the sum of N5,000.00 per candidate, through the Lagos State Central Billing System, CBS.

He therefore, urged authorities of public and approved private primary schools in the State to take note of the date and ensure that parents/ guardians are duly informed.

The Director assured stakeholders and parents that no child would be left unattended to, stressing that machinery are on hand to ensure seamless and hitch-free registration.

