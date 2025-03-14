Lakurawa: Idris Begs Military To Establish Base At Kebbi Border

Birnin Kebbi—As the Lakurawa terrorists group continues its ceaseless attacks on Kebbi State communities, along the Nigeria-Niger border, Governor Nasir Idris has pleaded with the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to establish a Military Operational Base, MOB, at the border.

He said that the request has become imperative in view of the recently employed hit-and-run attack tactics being used by the bandits.

Idris, who was visibly disturbed by the recent devastating effects of the bandits’ activities in the villages at the border, disclosed his next line of action when he granted an audience to the residents of Gesse II Housing, Birnin Kebbi, at his residence on Wednesday night.

Having returned from the affected villages shortly before the meeting, he announced that “I have just called the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and humbly requested the immediate establishment of a Military Operational Base at the border.

According to him, “the bandits have been attacking innocent villagers in Arewa Local Government, killing dozens of people, destroying houses, and carting away valuable properties before rushing back to the neighbouring Sokoto State and Niger Republic.”

Governor Idris said that although he is satisfied with the efforts being made by the joint security task force, the newly introduced tactics require a new approach with more personnel and sophisticated weapons.

Already, the Governor disclosed that an additional four Hilux vehicles have been given to the joint task force for a revised strategic operation, stressing that the major responsibility of any responsible government is to protect the lives and properties of the people. “I am fully committed to that, at all costs and by all means.”

While the government commences stock-taking of the properties lost in Birnin Debe, Dan Marke, and Tambo villages, an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp has been established.

In his brief remarks, the leader of the Gesse II residents, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’atto, Mayanan Gwandu, said they were at the Governor’s residence to thank him for fulfilling his pledge of providing street lights and additional road projects.

