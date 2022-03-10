Several Security Operatives Feared Dead as Bandits Attack Kebbi Deputy Governor

There are fears that several security operatives might have been killed late on Tuesday after bandits attacked the convoy of Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd), the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Channels Television reports.

The deputy governor was attacked on his way back from Danko-Wassagu Local Government Area of the state where he visited some communities raided by bandits a few days ago.

While confirming the incident to via telephone, the Special Adviser to the deputy governor, Abdullahi Musa said his principal’s convoy was attacked in Kanya village after visiting some communities around the local government.

“It was face to face with the bandits and you know he is a retired military officer and he still has some military techniques which also helped him during the shootout with the bandits,” the spokesman disclosed.

“He was not alone, he was accompanied with top military officers in the state, about 36 of them,” Musa added.

An assessment of the structure and logistics for military operatives in the area was part of the itinerary for the trip.

Though he could not confirm the numbers of security operatives killed during the assault, the media aide said once the casualty figures are confirmed, the press would be availed the data.

Sources, however, disclosed that about nineteen (19) security agents were killed during the attack.

Abdullahi Abubakar, a native of Danko-Wassagu said the armed bandits rode on motorcycles and laid ambush for the convoy of the deputy governor in Kanya village.

This attack comes a day after gunmen killed 63 local vigilante volunteers in the area. When contacted for comments on the development, the Kebbi State police command spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to several phone calls put across to him.

Reactions from the police command are however expected within a few hours.

