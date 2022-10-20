Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Liz Truss Resigns as UK Prime Minister After 44 Days

Published

Liz Truss has resigned as Britain’s prime minister after a disastrous six-week tenure.

She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

In a statement read outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”

She said she was elected “with a mandate to change this”, adding: “We delivered on energy bills.”

” I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning, I met the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.”

Ms Truss will remain as PM until her successor has been chosen.

Her resignation came just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Liz Truss Emerges UK’s Third Female Prime Minister

Britain’s Conservative party Monday announced Liz Truss as its new leader to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and confront Britain’s deepest economic crisis in...

September 5, 2022

News

UK Licenses 266 Nigerian Doctors in Two Months

The General Medical Council which licenses and maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the United Kingdom licensed at least 266 Nigerian doctors...

August 3, 2022

News

Boris Johnson set to step down on September 6

Boris Johnson’s time in office as prime minister will end on September 6 under a timetable agreed Monday evening by Conservative Party bosses. The...

July 11, 2022

News

Nigeria, UK to Hold Security, Defence Dialogue in London

Nigeria and United Kingdom will hold the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week. A statement issued...

February 1, 2022

Copyright ©