Charles III Will Make His First Speech As King In November

On November 7, 2023, when the UK state opens parliament, Charles III will deliver his first King’s Speech, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt informed lawmakers on Thursday.

The king, who ascended to the throne in September last year, will discuss the priorities of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the upcoming year, which is anticipated to include a general election.

“I can confirm that the state opening of parliament will take place on November 7, 2023,” declared Mordaunt.

It will be Charles’ first time giving the set-piece address since becoming king, but he previously filled in for his late mother Queen Elizabeth II during the beginning of parliament in 2022.

