Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prostrate Surgery: King Charles III Admitted

Published

King Charles III was on Friday admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery, Buckingham Palace said, a week after revealing the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate.

“The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the palace added, noting that he thanked “all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week”.

AFP

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

King Charles III Will Commemorate His First Year As King King Charles III Will Commemorate His First Year As King

World

King Charles III Will Commemorate His First Year As King

This Monday, King Charles III of Britain will have been in power for a whole year. His reign has thus far been marked by...

September 4, 2023

News

Charles III Will Make His First Speech As King In November

On November 7, 2023, when the UK state opens parliament, Charles III will deliver his first King’s Speech, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt...

July 20, 2023

News

Majority Of Britons Back Keeping Monarchy – Survey

Most Britons want to keep the monarchy but King Charles III lacks support from young people, a new poll suggested on Monday, less than...

April 24, 2023

News

King Charles III Invites Harry, Meghan To Coronation

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan have received an invite to the coronation of King Charles III, according to a spokesperson...

March 6, 2023

Copyright ©