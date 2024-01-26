Prostrate Surgery: King Charles III Admitted

King Charles III was on Friday admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery, Buckingham Palace said, a week after revealing the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate.

“The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the palace added, noting that he thanked “all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week”.

AFP

