King Charles III Invites Harry, Meghan To Coronation

Published

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan have received an invite to the coronation of King Charles III, according to a spokesperson for Britain’s royal spare.

The spokesperson, however, said it has not been confirmed if they will attend, CNN reported on Monday.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the spokesperson said. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation will see three days of celebrations across the country in which the public will be invited to participate.

Buckingham Palace said the coronation itself will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry,” which echoes “the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions.”

Experts have interpreted that Charles’ coronation will be different and more subdued than the one his late mother experienced seven decades ago, with a shorter ceremony and amendments to some of the more feudal elements of the ritual.

At this point, the palace has not specified which members of the family will appear in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, and on the balcony of the palace at the end of the day alongside the King and Queen Consort.

The royal family has faced difficult moments since the shocking revelations of Harry in his autobiography memoir Spare.

Last week, Buckingham Palace asked Harry and his wife to vacate their home at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor, their official UK residence.

