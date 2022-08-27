Connect with us

Magistrate Takes Custody of Girl Impregnated by Father

Published

A magistrate in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State has taken into custody a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly raped and impregnated by her 49-year-old father, Amoda Bola, Punch reports.

The magistrate who presides over a court in Sagamu reportedly ordered that the victim be brought to a protected place where adequate care would be being given to her. The Magistrate became interested in the matter when the victim narrated her story to her after she was taken to court by a human rights body .

A police source disclosed that as soon as the victim made her statement, she was taken into custody by the Magistrate .

A police source said, he said. “The girl has been taken into custody by a magistrate in Sagamu.

“The suspect cannot be seen again for now. She was being taken care of in a safe place.”

Meanwhile, the victim shortly before she was taken into a ‘safe place’ had narrated how she lost her virginity to her father .

The minor explained that she lost her virginity to her 49-year-old father in 2020.

In a statement made by the victim, she narrated that she was in JSS 2 when her father forcefully took her virginity. She said since the day her father deflowered her, he had been sleeping with her till date.

