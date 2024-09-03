Minister of Defence, CDS arrive north-west to boost troops’ morale on war against banditry

In a significant move to tackle the growing insecurity in the North-West region, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has arrived in Sokoto.

Matawalle is joined by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and other top military chiefs in a bid to boost troops’ morale and intensify the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

The Minister’s visit comes on the heels of his recent expression of sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States.

Matawalle assured the people of the region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in their quest to flush out the bandits.

During his arrival, the Minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry in the region. He emphasised the government’s determination to restore peace and security to the affected areas.

The presence of the Minister and top military chiefs in the northwest is expected to bolster the troops’ morale and enhance their operational capabilities. The move is seen as a decisive step towards addressing the growing insecurity in the region.

More details later.

