News

Minister of Defence, CDS arrive north-west to boost troops’ morale on war against banditry

Published

In a significant move to tackle the growing insecurity in the North-West region, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has arrived in Sokoto.

Matawalle is joined by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and other top military chiefs in a bid to boost troops’ morale and intensify the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

The Minister’s visit comes on the heels of his recent expression of sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States.

Matawalle assured the people of the region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in their quest to flush out the bandits.

During his arrival, the Minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry in the region. He emphasised the government’s determination to restore peace and security to the affected areas.

The presence of the Minister and top military chiefs in the northwest is expected to bolster the troops’ morale and enhance their operational capabilities. The move is seen as a decisive step towards addressing the growing insecurity in the region.

More details later.

____

In this article:, ,
Related

News

Armed Forces Need 200 Million Ammunition Yearly — Matawalle

As part of efforts to secure the nation and protect her territorial integrity, the Minister Of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says the Armed...

August 14, 2024

News

Gov Matawalle Reinstates Emir Who Turbaned Notorious Bandit

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Aliyu Marafa nine months after conferring a traditional title to one of...

April 23, 2023

News

PDP Cautions Matawalle Over Impeachment Misadventure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has in the strongest terms cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for allegedly stoking and inducing violence in...

February 7, 2022

News

Zamfara: ‘Political Bandits’ Inflating Figures of Killings – Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has accused ‘political bandits’ of increasing figures of killings in the state. He disclosed this to State House correspondents...

January 18, 2022

