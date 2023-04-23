Gov Matawalle Reinstates Emir Who Turbaned Notorious Bandit

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Aliyu Marafa nine months after conferring a traditional title to one of the most dreaded bandits kingpins, Ado Aliero in the North-Western State, Channels Television reports.

The Emir of Yandoto emirate was asked to step aside last July following a public outcry that greeted the appointment of the bandit.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, said the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the offence he was accused to have committed when he appointed Aliero to the rank of Fulani leader.

According to the statement, the reinstatement of the emir is with immediate effect.

“This is to inform the public that, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto,” Balarabe stated.

“His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandits and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.