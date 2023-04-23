Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov Matawalle Reinstates Emir Who Turbaned Notorious Bandit

Published

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has reinstated the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Aliyu Marafa nine months after conferring a traditional title to one of the most dreaded bandits kingpins, Ado Aliero in the North-Western State, Channels Television reports.

The Emir of Yandoto emirate was asked to step aside last July following a public outcry that greeted the appointment of the bandit.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, said the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the offence he was accused to have committed when he appointed Aliero to the rank of Fulani leader.

According to the statement, the reinstatement of the emir is with immediate effect.

“This is to inform the public that, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto,” Balarabe stated.

“His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandits and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Zamfara Suspends Emir Over Bandit’s Traditional Title

The Government of Zamfara State has suspended the emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area for alleged turbaning of a repentant notorious...

July 18, 2022

News

PDP Cautions Matawalle Over Impeachment Misadventure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has in the strongest terms cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for allegedly stoking and inducing violence in...

February 7, 2022

News

Zamfara: ‘Political Bandits’ Inflating Figures of Killings – Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has accused ‘political bandits’ of increasing figures of killings in the state. He disclosed this to State House correspondents...

January 18, 2022

News

No More Amnesty for Bandits in Zamfara, Says Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, says his administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits in the state. He explained that the decision became...

September 11, 2021

Copyright ©