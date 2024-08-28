Minister Of Power To Submit Draft Electricity Policy To FEC

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has received a draft copy of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan expected to drive the positive change needed to transform Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Adelabu, who received the document on Wednesday in Abuja, said the draft policy document would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in six weeks.

Some industry experts and key stakeholders in the power sector put together the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, a policy document that is targeted at addressing challenges in the sector.

The policy document outlines interventions across the entire power value chain from generation and transmission to distribution and off-grid segments.

The power minister said this was part of measures aimed at improving equitable access to electricity for all Nigerians particularly those in underserved communities, creating an enabling environment for investment to thrive and integrating renewable energy sources.

The power sector in Nigeria has been plagued with hydra-headed issues that has bogged the electricity generation and affected Nigeria’s industrialisation.

Adelabu had said the government has been working on ramping up power generation from about 4,000 megawatts to 6,000 megawatts in the next six months. He said 25% of Nigeria’s power generation is from hydroelectric power while the remaining 75% is from gas plants.

On April 3, 2024, NERC raised electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20 hours power supply daily. Customers in this category are said to be under the Band A classification.

Since the increase, customers now pay N225 kilowatt per hour from the previous N66, a development that has been heavily criticised by many Nigerians, considering the immediacy of the tariff hike and the current hardship in the land.

