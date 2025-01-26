My Fears About Court Case In Abuja — Nnamdi Kanu

Detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he is not expecting favourable judgment from any court in Abuja.

This was conveyed by his Lead Counsel, Chief Aloy Ejimakor, after visiting him at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Service, DSS, where he has been in confinement since June 2021 when he was abducted and extraordinary renditioned from Kenya.

According to Ejimakor, the IPOB leader expressed frustration over fragrant disregard for due process and the rule of law in the handling of his matter.

Ejimakor, in a post, said:”He asked us to inform the general public that he’s not expecting any favourable judgment from any courts in Abuja because his cases are not decided in accordance with the rules of law but the rules of politics – dirty and deadly politics.

“The way and manner the laws are applied to him are not in conformity with the written laws of Nigeria or the pertinent international laws.

“Those benefitting from insecurity are the ones deciding what negative decisions to deliver because if justice were to be done, the well-orchestrated and heavily funded attacks and demonisation of his person and his lofty mission would no longer resonate with the public.

“Onyendu MNK urged the public to read all court decisions and judgements pertaining to him and IPOB to understand that what the law says is not what is being done. He insists that his trial is a sham designed to destroy truth and justice.”

Recall that Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja High Court had, mid last year, recused herself from the matter, but the matter, after sometime, was re-assigned to her amidst protests by Kanu and his legal team.

