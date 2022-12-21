National Assembly To Pass 2023 Budget Tomorrow

The National Assembly will pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill tomorrow.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan confirmed this at plenary yesterday, he said the budget would be harmonised with the House of Representatives before Thursday.

According to him, the passage is to ensure that the January-December budget circle is maintained.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on October 7, presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.5trn to the National Assembly.

Lawan said after the budget’s passage, the National Assembly would adjourn legislative activities for the Christmas and New Year breaks.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also yesterday confirmed that the budget would be passed tomorrow.

He was addressing State House reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the House would use 10 days to do “house cleaning matters” and attend emergency issues before going back for campaigns and elections.

