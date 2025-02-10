NDLEA Announces 4 ‘Barryshine’ Drug Cartel Members Wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin, Alhaji Suleiman Aremu Ganiu, also known as Barryshine (Ejeoto), wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities. Barryshine is currently facing criminal charges at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The NDLEA revealed that the court order to declare the suspects wanted was granted by Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on January 28, 2025.

The Wanted Individuals Are:

Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (aka Alhaji Loyingbo)

Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (aka Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya)

Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (aka Murphy)

Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels

The court ordered that public notices with photographs of the suspects be conspicuously displayed, as they are currently at large. The NDLEA sought the following declarations:

Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (aka Alhaji Loyingbo): Declared wanted for involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Barryshine.

Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (aka Igbono, Baba Eje, Femi Iwaya): Declared wanted for his role in drug trafficking activities linked to Barryshine.

Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (aka Murphy): Declared wanted for multiple drug trafficking offenses.

Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels: Declared wanted for involvement in drug-related activities with Barryshine.

Barryshine, the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd, was arrested on August 26, 2024, after two years on the NDLEA’s watchlist. He became a target due to his alleged role in four failed attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar via Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, between 2022 and 2024.

While many of his drug mules have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted, Barryshine is currently facing multiple criminal charges in court.

The NDLEA urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspects to contact the nearest NDLEA Command, call the toll-free helpline (080010203040), or reach out through their social media platforms: Instagram, X, TikTok: @ndlea_nigeria. Facebook: @ndlea01. YouTube: @ndleatv

The agency emphasized its commitment to dismantling drug cartels and protecting the nation’s integrity.

