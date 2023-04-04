Nigerian Protesters Warn Against Insurrection, Oppose Opposition and Foreign Influence

Nigerians from various ethnic groups under the aegis of “The Natives” on Monday stormed the streets of Abuja in protest against alleged incitement and provocation by the opposition parties in conjunction with some foreign countries.

According to the protesters, the United State of America, United Kingdom and other nations of the world will not promote insurrection in Nigeria.

During a peaceful walk to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the group said about 20 million of its members across the country will resist any form of intimidation and threat against democracy in Nigeria and supporters of the legitimately president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing journalists in the presence of INEC officials at the commission headquarters in Abuja during the thank-you peaceful walk to the commission, the supreme leader of “The Natives”, Smart Edwards, said they were at the INEC to thank the commission for standing firm against intimidation, propaganda and all forms of blackmail by the people he described as “bad losers.”

Warning politicians to stop inciting Nigerians against Nigerian people and the democratic process, Edwards maintained that Nigerians went out on February 25 to vote for Nigerians and Nigerians won the election.

He particularly cautioned vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti against inflammatory statements.

Edwards stated: “We want to particularly warn the LP vice President candidate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed to apply caution because Nigeria is a country and not The Base University. We have come to INEC to affirm that elections were conducted and APC, PDP, NNPP, LP and other political parties went into the contest.

“Some people have been going round the country inciting other people, calling for a taboo, they are calling for an Interim National Government that will never happen, not in Nigeria, not in any African country that we support.

“America is currently handling insurrection against her own state, so we are certain that America, the United Kingdom and other Nations will not promote insurrection in our Nation Nigeria.

“We want to tell you (INEC) that people have their rights to protest, whosoever they are, they are citizens with such rights, but they do not have the rights to provoke the voters. It is a taboo for anybody under any influence of alcohol or any other substance to rise up and call for an interim government in this Nation when we still have INEC intact.”

