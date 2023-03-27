Connect with us

Nigerians Will Yearn For Buhari When He Leaves Office, Says Garba Shehu

Published

Barely two months to the end of the second term of the present administration, the presidency is convinced that like Jonathan, Nigerians will yearn for President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office.

In an interview with Channels Television, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mr Garba Shehu lamented over the level of criticisms thrown at the president, asserting that leaders are not loved while in office.

Citing the case of Goodluck Jonathan who he says was persecuted out of office, but has now become the favorite of many Nigerians, Mr Shehu was of the opinion that this same yearning will happen after Buhari has handed over to the next president.

As regards the cashless policy, Mr Shehu affirmed that the current cashless policy of the present administration is desirable and therefore irreversible.

According to him, “cashless is the way forward for Nigeria because cashless nations and in fact, all advanced nations of the world have gone cashless”.

Acknowledging the challenges that have accompanied the change, the president’s spokesman said it is sad that the only people who should have been more pained are the ones who are inflicting pains on the lower segment of the society.

Related

News

Don’t Kill People You Want To Lead, Jonathan Tells Politicians

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished politicians against do-or-die politics, saying those who aspire to...

March 16, 2023

News

Jonathan: We Get So Blinded When We Get Political Power

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished the political class to allow the judiciary perform its constitutional functions, saying politicians get blinded when they get...

January 14, 2023

News

FG to Spend N3.3 Billion on Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others

The Federal Government will spend a total of N3.3bn on former heads of the government and its ministries, departments and agencies in 2023, Punch...

December 31, 2022

News

I Was Called a Pastor Because of Jonathan – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has said he was heavily criticised, including being called a pastor in the North, because of his support...

October 22, 2022

