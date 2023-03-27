Nigerians Will Yearn For Buhari When He Leaves Office, Says Garba Shehu

Barely two months to the end of the second term of the present administration, the presidency is convinced that like Jonathan, Nigerians will yearn for President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office.

In an interview with Channels Television, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mr Garba Shehu lamented over the level of criticisms thrown at the president, asserting that leaders are not loved while in office.

Citing the case of Goodluck Jonathan who he says was persecuted out of office, but has now become the favorite of many Nigerians, Mr Shehu was of the opinion that this same yearning will happen after Buhari has handed over to the next president.

As regards the cashless policy, Mr Shehu affirmed that the current cashless policy of the present administration is desirable and therefore irreversible.

According to him, “cashless is the way forward for Nigeria because cashless nations and in fact, all advanced nations of the world have gone cashless”.

Acknowledging the challenges that have accompanied the change, the president’s spokesman said it is sad that the only people who should have been more pained are the ones who are inflicting pains on the lower segment of the society.

