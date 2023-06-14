Former President Jonathan Visits Tinubu For Continental, Subcontinental Talks

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu in the Villa.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, noted that the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa subregion.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House in Abuja.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

Similarly, Tinubu received the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), according to a statement by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The President pledged that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

He also said poverty should not be a barrier to education, emphasising the transformative power of education in combating poverty.

”If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it,” he was quoted as saying.

”Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.

”If you eliminate poverty from one family, you can carry the rest of the weight. ”

