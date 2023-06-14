Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former President Jonathan Visits Tinubu For Continental, Subcontinental Talks

Published

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu in the Villa.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, noted that the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa subregion.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House in Abuja.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

Similarly, Tinubu received the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), according to a statement by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The President pledged that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

He also said poverty should not be a barrier to education, emphasising the transformative power of education in combating poverty.

”If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it,” he was quoted as saying.

”Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.

”If you eliminate poverty from one family, you can carry the rest of the weight. ”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Nigerians Will Yearn For Buhari When He Leaves Office, Says Garba Shehu

Barely two months to the end of the second term of the present administration, the presidency is convinced that like Jonathan, Nigerians will yearn...

March 27, 2023

News

Don’t Kill People You Want To Lead, Jonathan Tells Politicians

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished politicians against do-or-die politics, saying those who aspire to...

March 16, 2023

News

Jonathan: We Get So Blinded When We Get Political Power

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished the political class to allow the judiciary perform its constitutional functions, saying politicians get blinded when they get...

January 14, 2023

News

FG to Spend N3.3 Billion on Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others

The Federal Government will spend a total of N3.3bn on former heads of the government and its ministries, departments and agencies in 2023, Punch...

December 31, 2022

Copyright ©