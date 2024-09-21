NPA Donates N200m To Borno Flood Victims

In a corporate humanitarian gesture, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, announced the donation of N200million to the victims of flood in Borno State.

The flood had recently ravaged Maiduguri, the State capital and environs, destroying several lives and properties.

However, in a statement made available, the NPA managing director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said the donation was a token of support to the Borno State government and victims of the flood.

Dantsoho acknowledged that the devastating occurrence resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods of the people of the state.

“In a corporate humanitarian gesture, the Management and Staff of NPA have identified with victims of devastating floods that ravaged communities in Borno State recently with a donation of N200million,” Dantsoho said in an accompanying letter personally signed by him.

The NPA boss said the Authority stands with Borno State over very devastating occurrence that has resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods.

“As a token of support for your disaster relief efforts, the NPA under the guidance of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby donates the sum N200million to aid efforts at stabilizing the victims as quickly as possible,” said a statement by the NPA.

According to the statement, the NPA was represented at the presentation of the N200m cheque to the governor of Borno State in Maiduguri on Friday, by the Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar; Executive Director Finance & Administration, Ms. Vivian Richard Edet, and Executive Director Marine & Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.