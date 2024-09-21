Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NPA Donates N200m To Borno Flood Victims

Published

In a corporate humanitarian gesture, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, announced the donation of N200million to the victims of flood in Borno State.

The flood had recently ravaged Maiduguri, the State capital and environs, destroying several lives and properties.

However, in a statement made available, the NPA managing director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said the donation was a token of support to the Borno State government and victims of the flood.

Dantsoho acknowledged that the devastating occurrence resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods of the people of the state.

“In a corporate humanitarian gesture, the Management and Staff of NPA have identified with victims of devastating floods that ravaged communities in Borno State recently with a donation of N200million,” Dantsoho said in an accompanying letter personally signed by him.

The NPA boss said the Authority stands with Borno State over very devastating occurrence that has resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods.

“As a token of support for your disaster relief efforts, the NPA under the guidance of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby donates the sum N200million to aid efforts at stabilizing the victims as quickly as possible,” said a statement by the NPA.

According to the statement, the NPA was represented at the presentation of the N200m cheque to the governor of Borno State in Maiduguri on Friday, by the Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar; Executive Director Finance & Administration, Ms. Vivian Richard Edet, and Executive Director Marine & Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Tribunal Annuls Adeleke’s Election, Declares Oyetola Osun Gov

The Election Petitions Tribunal hearing the All Progressives Congress’ Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday...

January 27, 2023

News

Oyetola Will Return as Osun Governor – Speaker

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has predicted that the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, would return to office before...

January 5, 2023

News

Adeleke Forged Certificates, Oyetola Tells Tribunal

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Friday asked the Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo to nullify the election of the governorship candidate of...

August 6, 2022

News

Osun Governorship Outcome: Power Belongs to God, Says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has broken silence on the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, following the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s defeat. Aregbesola reacted...

July 17, 2022

Copyright ©