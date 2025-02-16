Connect with us

Your Nephew Is Inviting Violence In Osun — Adeleke Tells Tinubu

Published

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has alerted President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to order before he creates a crisis in Osun State.

The Governor, while addressing journalists at the Government House, Osogbo, Osun State, disclosed that Oyetola is conniving with the Security Chiefs in the state to enforce a non-existing court order to return sacked local government chairmen to office against the dictate of the law.

The governor said the people would not hesitate to protect themselves if the minister was not called to order in his move to create a crisis in the state in a bid to wield political power.

His words, “I call on Mr. President, to instruct the National Security Adviser, and the Attorney General of the Federation, to personally verify the fact that the Court of Appeal judgement did not reinstate the sacked local government chairmen and councilors and the fact that, there is a subsisting judgement of Court that sacked the Chairmen and Councillors produced by the 2022 local government polls.

“It is unfortunate that the Osun state security chiefs are taking instructions from Mr Gboyega Oyetola just because he is the nephew of Mr. President.

“As much as we will do our best to maintain peace, we call on men and women of goodwill to intervene before it is too late.”

Details later……

