Obi Invested Next to Nothing in Anambra – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said the alleged investment of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the state government is worth next to nothing.

Soludo stated this on Thursday during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Anambra governor spoke when asked about his perspective on the investment of government outside the public sector with reference to Obi as a former governor.

He said, “I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about the investments of any of my predecessors. By the way, the one that you talked about I don’t know about that.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

Soludo added that more than 5,000 teachers in the state would get their employment letters in a few days.

“We are handing out employment letters to more than 5, 000 teachers to end an era of schools without teachers. We are going to have over 240 doctors and consultants to man our general hospitals, so if you look at the five fingers approach of our programmes, we designed our budget to keep our eyes on the ball,” he added.

Soludo’s remarks came after he presented the N258.97bn 2023 budget to the state House of Assembly in Awka. The budget which was christened -the budget of acceleration- noted a raise from the N170bn revised 2022 budget presented by the governor in May.

