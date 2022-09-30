Obidients’ Dare El-Rufai, Set For 2-million-man March in Kaduna

Ahead of Nigeria’s Independence day celebration, supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), the OBIdients have announced their readiness to ground Kaduna with 2-million-man march on Saturday, Leadership reports.

The team lead youth in Diaspora Coalition, Jemima Ebrega who stated this during the sensitisation and distribution of apron to traders in Kaduna, said that Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that will salvage Nigeria from the current situation.

She said that there is an urgent need for Nigerians to elect competent leaders that know the plight of the people.

The Team Lead who distributed over 250 aprons to traders said that the essence of the material is to help the market men and women to be able to identify the LP logo during the election.

She said that Peter Obi is the man we can trust to restructure the country, adding that he is the hope of the poor masses.

A 75 year old woman, Mrs Ojoma Onalu who is a beneficiary said that she is optimistic that Obi’s candidacy will take Nigeria to promise land.

On his part, Chukwuemeka Ezeka Onyebo urged the youth to take back the country, saying that the time for the young people is now.

According to him, the youth want a change in the system of governance and Peter Obi is the candidate that will clean all the mess by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Earlier, the women leader Sabo ward, Mrs Pauline Ezekiel said that LP is getting a positive response in Kaduna, maintaining that their presidential candidate will bring the change that the poor have been yearning for in Nigeria, she added.

