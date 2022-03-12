Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria, Obaseki Declares

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, led leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to receive the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, noting that only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from its current socio-economic woes, The Guardian reports.

Obaseki, who spoke at a grand rally in honour of the national chairman in Benin City, expressed confidence that the party would produce the country’s next president.

Obaseki said: “I want to thank you for coming with members of the National Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party. PDP is the party of Edo; PDP is in the DNA of Edo, and we do not want that to change. The deputy governor said something and I want to restate it: wherever Edo goes, Nigeria will go.

“Our chairman has what it takes to produce the next president because Nigerians are suffering too much. How can diesel be sold for over N700; you have all it takes to help us. Only PDP can rescue Nigeria from these sufferings.

“The only issue is the small quarrel in Edo PDP; once you can solve the quarrel in Edo and other states, we will take over power in 2023.”

Ayu said the party would set up a team to resolve the crisis in Edo PDP, noting that the party would ensure the governor would not leave. He said:, “Let no one deceive you that he (Obaseki) is leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties. In 2023, we shall be back in power; we have started working towards that.”

Earlier, Shaibu, who protested the exclusion of new members from the party, urged the national chairman to help resolve the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP. He said: “Sir, people are saying that the governor will not leave the PDP, but he will only remain if his soldiers remain in the party.

“We want you to resolve this problem in our party. We have what it takes to take over the national position in the next election. Wherever Edo goes, is where Nigeria will go. If you solve the problem in Edo, you have solved the problem in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki and Ayu, yesterday, commissioned the Benin Central Park Terminal, an ultra-modern 700-bus capacity terminal to bring a new lease of life to the city’s transport scene and ensure an efficient commute service in the metropolis.

The governor and his visitor also commissioned the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, in Benin City, and a pedestrian jetty with a waiting lounge, an ultra-modern marine police base, as well as armoured guns and speed boats, in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local council.

Ayu, who performed the inauguration of the park at Obakhavbaye axis of Ring Road, Benin City, hailed Governor Obaseki for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State.

On his part, Obaseki noted: “We have undertaken a transportation study and decided to have several bus terminals, starting with this central bus terminal which will be able to deal with 700 buses.

“This is the first phase and within the next 12 months, we hope to complete phase two, which will deal with about 1,400 vehicles at the same time.”

