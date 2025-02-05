Oyebanji Demands Military Cooperation To Combat Crime

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, urged the Nigerian Army to deepen cooperation with other security agencies in Ekiti to strengthen security and eliminate criminal elements in the state.

Oyebanji gave the charge while receiving the new Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery, Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Brig. Gen. Justin Ifeanyi, who was on a courtesy visit to his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He added that such collaboration and military presence would complement the efforts of other security operatives already working in the state.

The Governor said the existing synergy among security Chiefs in the State has helped the state to maintain its reputation as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He urged the newly posted Brigade Commander to uphold and build on existing cooperation among the security agencies which has fostered effective intelligence sharing and effective joint operations.

Oyebanji said: “As a government, we are grateful to the Nigerian Army; your sacrifices, gallantry in ensuring that we have a secured country, without your efforts it would have been worse than this, we are extremely grateful for this. Like you said, this is not a strange terrain to you, you have been here before and I am happy you are the one they are bringing back here.

“One thing I can assure you is that you will have our support and total cooperation, and to also plead with you, Ekiti State has been adjudged to be the most peaceful state in the country.”

but we still have some criminal elements around but the beauty of Ekiti situation is that there is a kind of synergy between all the security Chiefs in the state, they work hand in hand, share intelligence, share information.”

In his remarks, the new Brigade Commander, Gen. Ifeanyi said the purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself to the Governor and assure him that the Nigerian Army will intensify its efforts to combat criminal activities and ensure peace across the state.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.