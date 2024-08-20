Connect with us

Oyo Gov’t Pays N513m Compensation To Land Owners For NAF Base, Other Projects

The Oyo State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to owners of the affected properties along the Ajia Inukan LCDA, Ona Ara Local Government, corridor in the state.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Williams Akin-Funmilayo, revealed this at a meeting with the claimants where he recalled that the government recently acquired an expanse of land for the construction of an Air Force Base, a General Hospital and an ICT Centre.

In this connection, the state government had earmarked N513,462,446.50k as compensation to the affected claimants.

The Commissioner said the compensation was a crucial step towards fostering a good relationship between the government and the residents.

It will be recalled that the Oyo State government had earlier conducted an identification and verification exercise for the property owners along the corridor of the project, after which their properties were valued in preparation for payment of compensation by the state government.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Adedokun Olalekan, expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde, for his empathy towards the people of Oyo State.

