Oyo Magistrate Adjourns Ex-Queen, Others’ Murder Trial

The former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola; the Chairman of an Ibadan-based broadcasting station, Oriyomi Hamzat; and the Principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Abdulahib Fasasi, appeared again on Monday before the Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The trio face four counts, bordering on conspiracy, murder, manslaughter, and negligence, in connection with the deaths of 35 children during a stampede at a Christmas funfair held on December 18, 2024.

Previously, they were held on a Golden charge by the same court but were granted bail on legal grounds after their counsel argued that a holden charge is neither recognised nor valid under Nigerian law.

The case, slated for mention on Monday, was adjourned by the Chief Magistrate until March 24, 2025.

Speaking with journalists, Hamzat’s counsel, Dapo Akinosi, explained: “The matter today was actually slated for mention because when they were arraigned initially, it was on a holden charge, which is not recognised by our law. They were remanded in prison as a result of that charge.

“We subsequently applied to the High Court, where bail was granted to the defendants. Legal advice has now been issued, and the proper information has been filed against them. However, they are yet to be served with the information.

“Today, we came to court so that the charge here could be withdrawn. Since their plea has not yet been taken at the High Court, we requested a longer adjournment to allow proper proceedings, including plea-taking at the High Court, before the case can be concluded at the Magistrate Court.”

