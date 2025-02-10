Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metro and crime

Police Officer Allegedly Commits Suicide In Niger

Published

The police command in Niger says one of its officers, ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa with AP/No 337979, has allegedly committed suicide in Kontagora town.

Spokesman of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday that the incident occurred on Feb. 8.

He said Bawa allegedly took his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Abiodun said the incident was reported by his father, Mr Usman Bawa, a resident of Rigasa area in Kontagora.

He said the lifeless body was taken to the General Hospital Kontagora, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

He added that the corpse was released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

He said the police were currently investigating the incident to ascertain the reason behind Bawa’s action.

He assured that further development on the incident would be communicated in due course.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Metro and crime

Explosion kills 4, Injured Several Others At Niger Mining Site

An explosion at a mining site in Sabon Pegi, Mashegun Local Government Area of Niger State, has claimed the lives of four people and...

January 26, 2025

News

Tanker Explosion Claims Over 48 Lives In Niger State

In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic tanker explosion occurred along the Lapai-Agaie road, approximately 2 kilometres from Dendo Community in the Agaie...

September 9, 2024

News

2 Siblings Die In Niger Mining Site Accident

Two siblings have been killed by overburdened mass, which collapsed at an artisanal mining site in Kakaki village of Paikoro local government area of...

August 19, 2024

News

BREAKING: 3 Officers, 22 Soldiers Killed In Niger State – DHQ Reveals

The Military High Command, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 3 officers, 22 soldiers were killed in Niger State while 7 were wounded...

August 17, 2023

Copyright ©