Presidency Knocks Ortom, Says Claims Against Security Forces Untrue

The presidency has denied a claim by the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that high ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Muhamnadu Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence, Leadership reports.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, he said the “ridiculous claims” are patently untrue.

He said If Ortom is as brave as he claims to be, he should name names by mentioning the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

He said, “It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same interview describes himself as a child of God who believes in being lawful and respects the Nigerian constitution, felt the need to spread such a divisive lie.

“In a period of heightened insecurity, our politicians should be working to bring us closer together, not risking further violence by dishonestly seeking to further divide us along ethnic or religious lines.”

Shehu added that fortunately the ‘cheap dog whistle politics’ behind Ortom’s falsehood are plain for all to see.

According to him, Ortom is not the first opportunistic politician who has attempted to sow discord amongst his country’s people in the run-up to an election, adding that “sadly, he will not be the last.”

“The Nigerian people will see him for what he is: an opportunist flaunting his wares as the country prepares to elect its next president; a man fond of posing in military fatigue who expects the country to believe Nigeria’s top security personnel would share high-level confidential information with him. To be clear: they do not,” Shehu added.

