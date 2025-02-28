Kidnappers Of Makurdi Varsity Female Students Demand N40m Ransom

Makurdi— Abductors of the female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, JoSTUM, have demanded N40 million ransom to have them released.

A friend of one of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed, yesterday, that “the kidnappers have started contacting the families of the girls for money.

“I learnt that they are demanding for N40 million ransom before they can be released, with a threat that if the money is not paid quickly, they would deal with the girls.

“We are sad about this development and we are appealing to the authorities to step in and have the girls secured and released, because none of the parents of the victims can raise even half of the money they are asking.”

Recall that the students were kidnapped by armed men, on Tuesday on campus, at about 8:30pm, while on their way to a lecture hall to read.

The incident sparked angry reaction by fellow students, who protested their abduction and called for their immediate release.

The management of the university was also compelled to shut the institution for one week, in order to address the security situation in the school.

The JoSTUM branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, also added its voice to condemning the abduction and called for the unconditional and immediate release of the students.

AAN Condemns Kidnap

Meanwhile, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, yesterday, condemned the kidnap of the students and demanded for their immediate and unconditional release.

In a statement signed by the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, expressed worry over the spate of students’ abductions in the country, and called for holistic strategy to curb the menace as homes, schools, worship centres, communities and roads are now unsafe for Nigerians.

Mamedu also said the continued cases of kidnappings in educational institutions, which Nigeria has repeatedly experienced, are a grim reminder of past incidents, including the abductions of the Chibok and Dapchi girls and of over 200 students in Kuriga, Kaduna State, in 2024, among several others who have faced similar attacks in schools. This persistent threat undermines the right to education and poses a serious risk to national development.

He asserted that closing schools as a temporary response does not address the root cause of the problem, as education in Nigeria is already under threat due to poor infrastructure and underfunding, adding insecurity to the mix worsens the crisis.

The Country Director of ANN pointed out that “now students are made to choose between getting an education and staying alive, then if schools are no longer safe, where can young Nigerians feel secure? Therefore, he said, ActionAid Nigeria calls on the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to protect students, educators, and Nigeria’s future.

“Despite past assurances from the government, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2021 commitment to end attacks on educational facilities and ensure a safe learning environment, these violent, abductions have not only persisted but worsened.

“What has become of those promises? Why are students still being taken from schools in 2025? The Nigerian people deserve answers and, more importantly, real solutions. The Nigerian government must demonstrate genuine commitment by re-evaluating and fully implementing its school security strategies.

“ActionAid Nigeria demands that security agencies intensify efforts to rescue and ensure the safe return of the abducted students. Strengthening security presence in schools and communities is essential, but beyond that, security agencies must also prioritise intelligence gathering, early warning systems, and community-led security initiatives.

“The abduction of students is not just an attack on individuals-it is a direct assault on the future of Nigeria. The federal government must act with urgency to bring back the abducted students safely and implement concrete measures to protect all schools from such heinous acts.

“Every child deserves the right to education without fear of violence. Our leaders must rise to the occasion-Nigeria’s future depends on it. Policies that tackle the underlying causes of insecurity, ranging from socio-economic challenges to governance failures, must also be prioritized and those responsible for this abduction must be identified and held accountable to deter future occurrences.

“ActionAid Nigeria stands in solidarity with all the students affected their families, and the university, at this difficult time. The time for empty promises is over-what Nigerians need now is action to end the insecurity plaguing schools and the nation at large.”

