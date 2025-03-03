Connect with us

Six Killed In Fresh Herders Attack In Benue Community

Published

Makurdi—No fewer than six persons have reportedly been killed in a fresh suspected armed herdsmen attack on Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa community, Ugbaam in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The attack also left some several others persons with injuries while several others have been declared missing.

It was gathered that the armed herdsmen stormed the village at about 7pm on Saturday shooting sporadically and looting the community.

Sources in the area said the youths of the community mobilised and confronted the invaders with sticks and stones, chasing them to a nearby stream called Kafe where they walked into an ambush by another gang of marauders.

One of the sources said: “Unknown to the youths, the invaders stationed some of their men at the stream who laid ambush and as they were approaching the stream, the armed men numbering over 50 came out from the bush with guns, machetes and other weapons and overpowered the youths killing a yet to be ascertained number of them.

“After killing the youths, they retreated and started looting the people’s farm produce and destroying their property. At the moment six bodies have been recovered from the community, some sustained injuries with many others still missing.

“One of those killed in the attack was one Michael Adeke, who had three days ago posted on his Facebook page about the recurrent attacks in the area by suspected armed herdsmen and the need for the people to defend themselves.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Jonathan Modi who spoke from the scene of the attack said, “I am in Zaki Biam right now and in pains about what happened and I cannot speak now.”

Effort to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.



