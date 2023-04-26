Armed Herders Kill Two Soldiers, 15 Civilians In Benue

Two soldiers alongside fifteen villagers have been reportedly killed in a Tuesday evening attacked by suspected armed herdsmen in three communities of Opaha, Odugbo and Edikwu in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Leadership reports.

A local in the area told our correspondent via a telephone conversation that seventeen corpses including two soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) were from picked in the surrounding bushes in the early hours of today (Wednesday) by security personnel who were combing the areas.

Our Correspondent learnt that Opaha, Edikwu Council Ward 2 of Apa Local Government Area is one of the communities attacked is the home of Commissioner for Finance David Olofu.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu who spoke on the phone described the attack as ‘unprovoked barbaric, saying that over 15 people were killed including security personnel.

“This is a peaceful community where the people who are predominantly farmers live peacefully, only for the attackers to go to the community around 4pm and open fire on them, as am talking to you now the whole community has been sacked”

When contacted on phone the Public Relations Officer, Operation Whirl Stroke, Flight Lt Flogh Oquoh told newsmen that the OPWS Commander had gone to the scene of the attack.

Also the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report.

The Tuesday attack brought to the numbers of attacks on Apa communities to three in few weeks.

