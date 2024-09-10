Connect with us

News

President Tinubu Pledges Federal Support For Maiduguri Flood Victims

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims in parts of Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno.

Tinubu gave the order in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy),  Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday, where he expressed deep concern about the flooding.

The worst flood in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the president called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

He assured Governor Babagana Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

The president also said he remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

It was earlier reported how the floods cut off Maiduguri from the rest of the state.

Millions of naira, including livestock were said to have also been lost to the floods, while thousands have been displaced.

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

