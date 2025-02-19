Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds NUPRC Leadership, Komolafe for Driving PIA Reforms

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended the exemplary leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

The group, consisting of loyalists of President Bola Tinubu, praised Komolafe’s tireless efforts in driving reforms in the petroleum industry, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to RHAN’s assessment report, the NUPRC has made significant strides in implementing the PIA, which has led to improved operational effectiveness, reduced misconduct, and increased revenue generation for the government.

The report highlighted the commission’s efforts in streamlining regulatory processes, enhancing transparency, and promoting a more investment-friendly environment.

Speaking at a press conference, the national secretary of the group, Dr. Opialu Fabian specifically praised Engr. Komolafe’s leadership style, which he says,has brought about a strong commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation, and transparency.

He noted that Komolafe’s initiatives, such as technology-driven regulation, review of crude oil handling agreements, and commitment to local content development, have helped to curb oil theft, promote gas utilization, and attract investment in deepwater exploration.

RHAN also commended Komolafe’s commitment to local content development, which has strengthened engagement with host communities.

According to Fabian, this has ensured that the benefits of oil production reach local populations, promoting socio-economic development and reducing conflicts.

Furthermore, the report acknowledged the challenges still facing the NUPRC, including oil theft, regulatory bottlenecks, and security threats.

However, RHAN expressed confidence that with consistent implementation of reforms and a commitment to global best practices, the PIA and the efforts of the NUPRC will continue to shape Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Fabian added: “Undoubtedly, Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has undergone a dramatic transformation since the petroleum Industrial Act (PIA) was passed. It has contributed to the establishment of a well-organized regulatory environment with the goal of improving investment opportunities, efficiency, and transparency.

“In addition to ensuring that regulatory oversight is reinforced to support sustainable growth in the upstream petroleum sector, the establishment of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been crucial in advancing these reforms.

“However, with Engineer Gbenga Komolafe strategic foresight in increasing operational efficiency in NUPRC, it can be conclusively said that, better than before, an atmosphere that is favorable to investment and economic expansion now exist.

“Despite putting policies like security enhancement, digitization, stakeholder engagement, and revenue optimization in place, challenges such as bureaucratic hurdles, host community concerns, and oil theft, though now at minimal, still remain issues that require continuous attention and strategic interventions.

“We are convinced that with consistent implementation of reforms and a commitment to global best practices, the PIA and the efforts of the NUPRC will continue to shape Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, ensuring it remains a vital contributor to national economic development.”

