Pyrates Confraternity: Soyinka Condemns Rally Mocking 2023 Presidential Candidate

Published

Nigerian Literature Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka speaks during an interview with Reuters in his home in the southwest city of Abeokuta July 1, 2014. Nigeria is suffering greater carnage at the hands of Islamist group Boko Haram than it did during a secessionist civil war, yet this has ironically made the country's break-up less likely, oyinka said. Speaking to Reuters at his home surrounded by rainforest near the southwestern city of Abeokuta, Soyinka said the horrors inflicted by the militants had shown Nigerians across the mostly Muslim north and Christian south that sticking together might be the only way to avoid even greater sectarian slaughter. Picture taken July 1. To match Interview NIGERIA-SOYINKA/ REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye (NIGERIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY) - RTR3WSS7

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the rally by some members of the Pyrates Confraternity and targeted at a presidential candidate in the 2023 election, New Telegraph.

He described the display as “a dubious political outing,” stressing that he was not involved in “that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs.”

Soyinka, who stated this in a statement he signed and issued on Monday, noted that: “Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively, so also, is Wole Soyinka in his own person.”

The statement entitled: “INTERIM STATEMENT ON A DUBIOUS POLITICAL OUTING” reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to a video clip making internet rounds, of a dancing and chanting group, in red and white costume, purportedly members of the Pyrates Confraternity. The display acidly targets a presidential candidate in the awaited 2023 elections. Since the whole world knows of my connection with that fraternity, it is essential that I state in clear, unambiguous terms, that I am not involved in that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs.

“Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively. So also, is Wole Soyinka in his own person. I do not interfere in, nor do I attempt dictate the partisan political choices of the Confraternity. I remain unaware that the association ever engages in a collective statement of sponsorship or repudiation of any candidate.”

