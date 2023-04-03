Soyinka: Nigerians Will Continue to Demand Restructuring

Ahead of the inauguration of the new administration on May 29, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says Nigerians will not stop demanding to restructure.

There have been several calls for restructuring in Africa’s most populous nation whereby the government will be brought closer to the people at the grassroots.

Speaking during an interview on Roadmap 2023, a Channels Television’s programme that highlights election issues and tracks personalities, Soyinka said the government of President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, must place a renewed focus on the persistent calls for restructuring the Nigerian federation otherwise its programmes and policies will face serious challenges.

“Whomever it is must understand that the people of this country will not cease demanding a restructuring of this nation,” he stated.

“New voices are being heard and they are more powerful than before. They are not just whining voices, they are voices based on actualities. We have failed in so many directions and they are saying, ‘let us try in this direction’ and you cannot ignore it.

“Otherwise, even your economic policies will fail, your infrastructure and transformation will fail. We will just go back threading the same old spur.”

According to Professor Soyinka, a mould has been broken during the just concluded elections.

