Reps Summon AGF, Minister, Others Over Unimplemented Police Salary Review

The House of Representatives yesterday invited the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, over the non-implementation of the 20 per cent upward review of police salary approved by the Federal Government, The Nation reports.

Also invited over the matter are: the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, and the Director General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Usman Bello-Kumo, directed the Clerk to write the agencies to appear before the committee on the issue during a public hearing on three Bills for enhancing the operations of the Nigeria Police.

They are: a Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020 to regulate the powers of the police to promote effective collaboration between police and other security agencies and to provide for the operational framework for community policing in Nigeria; A Bill for an Act to amend the Firearms Act Cap F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to increase fines, provide for strict prison terms and licensing fees; and a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Institute, Share, Kwara State.

Bello-Kumo said there was need to meet with the agencies and find out why the directive on upward review of police remuneration had not been implemented and seek ways of addressing the issue.

The lawmaker said the government should do more in funding security agencies.

He decried the attacks on Kaduna International Airport and the rail.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sanusi Lemu, said the current initiative by the National Assembly to amend the Police Act 2020, the Firearms Act as well as the Bill to enact the establishment of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Institute would deepen police reform and re-position the force for optimal operational output.

Houseof Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Deputy House Leader Peter Akpatason, said the House would pass legislations that would address the security challenges in the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.

