Rescind Decision to Occupy Airports, Media Group Begs NANS

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), has appealed

to the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to rescind its decision to occupy the nation’s airports from Monday in protest against the continued strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Leadership reports.

The group made the appeal in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi, and national secretary, Dr. Nasir Balogun.

It posited that street protests leading to blockage of federal highways, access to airports and disruption of flights would lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The MMWG noted that in Nigeria, when lawful protests are set in motion, miscreants and unpatriotic elements usually hijack such lawful protests to wreak havoc on the people such as was witnessed during #EndSARS protests two years ago.

It, therefore, appealed to Nigerian students to allow peace to prevail by exercising a little patience more for the crisis to be resolved.

The group equally urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to end the Federal Government/ASUU impasse in the overall interest of the students and the country.

It further called on the leadership of ASUU to reflect on the untold hardship their strike has inflicted on Nigerians and “accept whatever the Federal Government puts forward any moment from now as being acceptable to them for us to move forward,” warning that intransigence and hardline postures on both sides portend danger for Nigeria and its citizens.

