Stay of Execution: Kanu Heads to Supreme Court

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given the nod to his legal team to appeal against the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the judgment that quashed the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal government The Sun reports.

Justice Haruna Tsanami had in his ruling last Friday, granted the application by the Federal government to stay the execution of the judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal at the Supreme Court.

The judge held that the counter affidavit filed by the legal representation of Kanu against the Federal government’s application was misleading.

However, in a statement, yesterday, lead counsel to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor disclosed that the legal team headed by Chief Mike Ozekhome, has received instructions from the detained IPOB leader to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.

The statement reads: “I visited Onyendu (Kanu) today (yesterday) at the Headquarters of the State Security Service (DSS) Abuja, to specifically brief him on the outcome of the Court of Appeal Ruling, of Friday last week, staying the execution of Onyendu’s Appeal Court Judgment.

“Apart from critical legal strategies which will remain private, Onyendu did not hesitate in giving our legal team a nod to immediately proceed with an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its Judgement, which expectedly, is to be heard under the Supreme Court Fast Track Rules.

“Procedures towards an expeditious hearing of the appeal was agreed upon and we are very hopeful that it shall still end in praises, God being our Helper. As we had earlier stated, be assured that the Court of Appeal Judgement which vindicated Onyendu, and consequently discharged him of every bogus allegation, still subsists, it has not been set aside.

“Onyendu’s legal team eminently led by Chief Mike Ozekome, SAN, will vigorously pursue an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of Onyendu’s landmark victory at the Court of Appeal…”

FG, in the notice of appeal it hinged on seven grounds, wants the apex court to stay the execution of the judgement the appellate court delivered on October 13.

The appellant among other things, contending that the appellate court panel erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it relied on the manner Kanu was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria after he jumped bail the trial court granted to him in 2017, to quash the entire charge against him.

The Court of Appeal had in a unanimous judgment now under appeal, accused federal government of flagrantly violating all known laws in the way it forcefully rendered Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial.

