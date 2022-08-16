Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Strike: ASUU to Meet With FG on Tuesday

Published

The Academic Staff Union of Universities is scheduled to meet with Federal Government representatives today over its prolonged strike action, Channels Television reports.

Speaking on Politics Today, President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke said the meeting was to discuss one of seven issues ASUU is protesting over,

“That is the issue of renegotiation,” Osodeke said, “the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

“It is not just about wages. It has to do with the system, funding, the structure, the autonomy and other issues; and how to fund universities.

“The government has reduced it to just salaries alone. But if they had looked at the whole agreement and implemented it, we will not be talking about funding.”

Professor Osodeke suggested that if Tuesday’s meeting goes well, the strike action may be called off.

“We are willing to sign,” he said.

On March 14, the union extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government meet all of its demands. A 12-week extension was announced on May 9.

Since May 9, the union has remained on strike, vowing to persist until its demands are met.

The academics are seeking improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy among other demands.

One bone of contention for the academics is the non-payment of university revitalisation funds, which amounts to about N1.1 trillion.

But the Federal Government has said it doesn’t have the money to pay such an amount, citing low oil prices during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The agreement was struck in 2009.

Another is the issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The academics have proposed an alternative payroll system, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related

News

ASUU Members Are Starving, Says Orji Kalu

Following inundating calls from students and other stakeholders in education, the Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has pleaded with the Federal Government...

5 days ago

News

Strike: Lecturers Have Not Been Paid Since February – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that none of its members has been paid since the union embarked on industrial action...

August 2, 2022

News

Buhari Junketing Around the World as Recession Takes Over Nigeria — Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought unprecedented hardship to the country. Falana said this...

July 27, 2022

News

Strike Can Be Resolved in Two Days, Not Weeks – ASUU President Tells Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the two-week ultimatum issued by the President to resolve the concerns raised by the union is...

July 20, 2022

Copyright ©