Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Surviving ‘murderers’ in police uniforms worth celebrating – Adeboye

Published

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said it is worth celebrating to have survived the so many hurdles that plagued the year 2022, Leadership reports.

Adeboye said surviving banditry, kidnapping, COVID-19, including surviving the “murderers wearing police uniforms” was worth celebrating.

The renowned cleric said this on Sunday, January 1, 2023, during his New Year sermon.

He told the congregation that they were survivors because somebody (God) was taking care of them.

“It is good to celebrate yourself,” Adeboye said, asking the people to go ahead and celebrate themselves.

“You’re going to be helping yourself by visiting two or three people by telling them to celebrate you, tell them: Celebrate me, I’m a survivor,’ he added.

“When you say you’re a survivor, let your neighbor know. Ebola came, I survived, Coronavirus came, I survived, kidnappers are out there, I survived, bandits are out out there, I survived, there are murderers wearing police uniforms, I survived. Go ahead, tell three or four people: ‘I am a survivor. Celebrate me,’ the cleric said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Peter Obi’s Presence Excites Worshippers at RCCG Convention

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got a rousing welcome on Friday at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention...

August 13, 2022

News

President Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye on 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Christian community in celebrating clergymen celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye...

March 2, 2022

News

2023: God Hasn’t Told Me Who’ll Be President – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that God has not told him who will emerge...

January 2, 2022

News

Expired Papers and Spare Parts: FG Suspends Adeboye’s Helicopter From Flying

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has grounded a private chopper belonging to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church...

April 18, 2021

Copyright ©