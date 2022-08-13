Peter Obi’s Presence Excites Worshippers at RCCG Convention

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got a rousing welcome on Friday at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Punch reports.

The former Anambra State governor graced the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The programme, with the theme, “Perfect Jubilee” began on Monday, August 8 and will last through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Obi was introduced alongside other dignitaries, including the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel; and the wife of Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun; among others.

RCCG Mother-in-Israel and wife of the General Overseer prayed for the restoration of Nigeria.

Obi had last month attended a well-broadcast service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja led by Pastor Paul Enenche and his followers met him with an energetic welcome.

RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had in April said though God had not spoken to him about next year’s election he would pray for any candidate who came to him for prayers.

“As of now, I still don’t know whether or not there will be an election next year, yet. I don’t know because my father has not spoken about it yet. The reason could be in Matthew 6-34.

“For your information, if anyone comes to me from any political party, I will pray for them, the general prayer point I pray for them is Father, let your perfect will for this person be done,” the 80-year-old had said.

