Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Things Will Get Worse Before Getting Better In 2024 – Adeboye

Published

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that things will start on a gloomy note in 2024.

Pastor Adeboye said this while giving his prophesies for 2024 during the crossover night service on Sunday at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said, “Things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it gets better.

“For Nigeria, the wind is already blowing. The wind is blowing.

“Everything God is saying is centered around that little sentence. The wind is blowing, include in your prayers that the wind will blow you well.”

He urged Nigerians to be hopeful and also get ready to grab the many opportunities that will come their way this year.

He added that some people would start as nobody but would become significant before the middle of the year.

He also prophesied that there would be global advances in the treatment of ailments such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and others.

“On a global scale, there will be breakthroughs for incurable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others. There will be divine intervention in hot spots around the world,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Adeboye: Nigeria Is Engaged In Serious Wars, New Wars Are Not Necessary

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says that Nigeria already has several significant wars going and doesn’t...

August 12, 2023

News

Surviving ‘murderers’ in police uniforms worth celebrating – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said it is worth celebrating to have survived the so...

January 1, 2023

News

Peter Obi’s Presence Excites Worshippers at RCCG Convention

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got a rousing welcome on Friday at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention...

August 13, 2022

News

President Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye on 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Christian community in celebrating clergymen celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye...

March 2, 2022

Copyright ©