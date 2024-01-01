Things Will Get Worse Before Getting Better In 2024 – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that things will start on a gloomy note in 2024.

Pastor Adeboye said this while giving his prophesies for 2024 during the crossover night service on Sunday at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said, “Things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it gets better.

“For Nigeria, the wind is already blowing. The wind is blowing.

“Everything God is saying is centered around that little sentence. The wind is blowing, include in your prayers that the wind will blow you well.”

He urged Nigerians to be hopeful and also get ready to grab the many opportunities that will come their way this year.

He added that some people would start as nobody but would become significant before the middle of the year.

He also prophesied that there would be global advances in the treatment of ailments such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and others.

“On a global scale, there will be breakthroughs for incurable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others. There will be divine intervention in hot spots around the world,” he said.

