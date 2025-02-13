Tems Becomes First African Female To Own Stakes In American Soccer Club

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has joined the ownership group of San Diego FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club in the United States.

The club announced the two-time Grammy award winner’s inclusion in a statement on Wednesday, highlighting her new role within its executive team.

Born in Lagos, the singer expressed her excitement about the opportunity, emphasizing football’s ability to unite people.

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community,” she said.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

With this move, Tems becomes the first African female to have a stake in an MLS club.

Other notable members of San Diego FC’s ownership group include former Chelsea player Juan Mata, American actress Issa Rae, and retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink.

Founded in May 2023, San Diego FC is set to make its MLS debut in the 2025 season.

