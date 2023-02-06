Tems Clinches First Grammy Award for Future’s ‘Wait for You’

Nigerian music star Tems has won her first Grammy Awards.

She clinched the award for her collaboration with American musician Future in the song, ‘Wait For You’, which also featured Drake.

The 2022 song came tops in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category award ahead of other artists including Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”), and DJ Khaled (“Beautiful”).

Tems also earned another nomination for Album of the Year for her work in Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Temilade Openiyi a.k.a. Tems was born on July 23, 1996.

The graduate of Economics was raised by her mother and started her own music production at the age of 20.