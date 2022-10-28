Connect with us

Terror Alert: IGP Releases Emergency Numbers Nationwide

Published

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Thursday night released emergency numbers nationwide with a view to avert any attack by the terrorists, Daily Trust reports.

Baba said the Nigeria Police Force is working in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country.

The top cop also maintained that there is no imminent or impending attack on the nation’s capital as raised by the United States.

The IGP emphasized this while charging all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.

According to a statement by the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response.

Adejobi said the police also ordered that the combatant officers and men should be on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.

The statement added, “Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

The IGP, however, allayed the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements, saying all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.

Baba reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country.

