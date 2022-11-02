Terror Alert: No Smoke Without Fire But Situation Under Control – Magashi

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi on Tuesday said there was no smoke without fire after the US, UK and several other western nations raised a terror alarm in Abuja, Channels Television reports.

Magashi, a retired General, however noted that the nation’s armed forces have the situation under control, reiterating the Federal Government’s position on the matter.

The Minister was speaking at a budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence in Abuja.

He noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is interacting with the US ambassador to Nigeria to ensure that such information is responsibly disseminated and dealt with subsequently.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, also appeared before the Senate Committee on army on Tuesday.

He disclosed recent developments in the army and drew the attention of the committee to the force’s funding challenges.

Both Magashi and Farouk called for the military to be exempted from the envelope budgeting system.

