Three Officers Arrested As IGP Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Student In Kwara

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the Homicide section of the Force Criminal Investigation Dept (FCID) Abuja, to embark on a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the alleged killing of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdulyekeen was killed on the 4th of September 2024.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi on Monday, said the officers involved in the incident have been identified as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, attached to the Department of Operations, Kwara State Command, and they have been consequently detained for investigation.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police “is deeply saddened” by the unfortunate event that led to the loss of a young Nigerian.

“The IGP expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. He acknowledges the profound grief and loss caused by this unfortunate act and reassures the family and members of the public that Justice will be served,” the statement read in part.

Abdulyekeen, a National Diploma 2 student of Electrical/Electronics Engineering at the institution, was allegedly killed by the police in a mysterious circumstance in the Fate Area of Ilorin, the state capital.

