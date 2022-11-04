Connect with us

Kwara Governor Appoints Popular Skit Maker, ‘Cute’ Abiola, as Aide

Published

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has appointed famous skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola” as Special Assistant on Creative Industries.

Abiola is a former Navy Officer who reportedly resigned to concentrate on his comic business.

Born on April 28th, 1996 in Ilorin, Kwara State, the new governor’s aide is a household name in the fast growing skit industry and well known for his comedy skits with the identity of Lawyer Kunle.

Also appointed by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is Mr. Jerry Kolo as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations and Ogundele Joseph Olabisi as Special Assistant on Community Engagement

Mr. Kolo, an indigene of Patigi local government area, was until his appointment the chairman of the Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO).

The governor said the appointments take immediate effect.

