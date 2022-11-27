Tinubu’s Age: Meet His Late Mother To Reconfirm – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has taken a jab at those asking questions about the age of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,Daily Trust reports.

Speaking at the rally for Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in Lagos on Saturday, Gbajabiamila in apparent reference to the controversy over Tinubu age declared that “his age is what his mother said he is.”

“And if they are in doubt about his age, they should go and meet his mother to reconfirm,” the Speaker said.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, who was the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, died in June 2013.

There has been a controversy over Tinubu’s age. While Tinubu claims to be 70-year-old, his opponents insist he is far older than the age he’s claiming.

But Gbaja who spoke at the rally told the APC supporters to educate the undecided Nigerians about Tinubu, saying he is the greatest politician in modern day Nigeria.

He said, “They will ask you how old he is. Tell them he is the age his mother said he is. And if they are in doubt of his age, tell them go and meet his mother to reconfirm.

“If they say he’s not educated. Tell them he is more educated than all the contestants put together.

“If they tell you he is wanted in America. America has said repeatedly they do not know what they are talking about. When they said he is corrupt, tell them he is the most investigated in Nigeria’s history and nothing has been found against him.”

