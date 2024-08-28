Troops Nab Suspected Kidnappers Of Retired Army General In Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested four suspected kidnappers of retired Major General Richard Duru and rejected a N5 million bribe even as they recovered cache of arms and ammunition from the suspects in Imo State.
In the same vein, the troops also killed seven terrorists in Borno and Yobe states as eleven (11) others surrendered to the personnel of Nigerian military.
A statement on Wednesday by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle disclosed that troops in Imo State, successfully trailed and arrested the four suspects in connection with the murder of the retired Army General.
The statement added that the suspects, “when nabbed, had attempted to bribe the troops with the sum of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000), but the miney was turned down by the troops.
Instead, the troops seized the bribe money totaling N5,048,105, along with three vehicles, six laptops and a cash-counting machine.
Meanwhile, troops on 27 August, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, ambushed Boko Haram terrorists at Logomani village in Ngala local government area of Borno State.
In the exchange of fire that followed, a total of five (5) terrorists were gunned down while one AK-47 rifle, a magazine and two bicycles were recovered from the hoodlums.
In another operation in Gwoza local government area of the state, 11 Boko Haram fighters, along with their family members, voluntarily surrendered to the Nigerian troops.
“The terrorists stated that they could no longer withstand the firepower of the Nigerian Army, prompting their decision to surrender,” the statement added.
Also in Yobe State, troops laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists logistics supply route at Wulle village in Gujba local government area, leading to the killing of two terrorists.
The troops recovered one FN rifle, a magazine, and a bicycle after the gun encounter.
Relatedly, troops apprehended a notorious member of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), Sunday Ofordimze Asika, also known as Aboy Ekwensu in Anambra State.
The statement added that the suspect, who has been on the security agencies’ watchlist, “is part of a criminal syndicate terrorising citizens of Ugu Npologu and Ezinifite communities in Aguta local government area”.
Items recovered from the suspects include six cartridges, five machetes, a laptop, a vehicle, and assorted charms.
Also in Cross River State, while conducting waterway patrols, troops intercepted an automated wooden boat used by armed criminals at Ikang village in Bakassi local government area of the state.
The statement also said the suspects who fled upon sighting the troops, abandoned a pump-action rifle, three cartridges, a 40 HP boat engine and the sum of N50,500.
