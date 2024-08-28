Troops Nab Suspected Kidnappers Of Retired Army General In Imo

Also in Yobe State, troops laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists logistics supply route at Wulle village in Gujba local government area, leading to the killing of two terrorists.

The troops recovered one FN rifle, a magazine, and a bicycle after the gun encounter.

Relatedly, troops apprehended a notorious member of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), Sunday Ofordimze Asika, also known as Aboy Ekwensu in Anambra State.

The statement added that the suspect, who has been on the security agencies’ watchlist, “is part of a criminal syndicate terrorising citizens of Ugu Npologu and Ezinifite communities in Aguta local government area”.

Items recovered from the suspects include six cartridges, five machetes, a laptop, a vehicle, and assorted charms.

Also in Cross River State, while conducting waterway patrols, troops intercepted an automated wooden boat used by armed criminals at Ikang village in Bakassi local government area of the state.

The statement also said the suspects who fled upon sighting the troops, abandoned a pump-action rifle, three cartridges, a 40 HP boat engine and the sum of N50,500.

